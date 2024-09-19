AGL 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.26%)
AIRLINK 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-4.27%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.99%)
DCL 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
DFML 46.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.9%)
DGKC 74.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.33%)
FCCL 24.74 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.02%)
FFBL 48.53 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (5.5%)
FFL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.67%)
HUBC 146.10 Decreased By ▼ -8.00 (-5.19%)
HUMNL 10.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.82%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.46%)
KOSM 8.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-6.31%)
MLCF 32.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.43%)
NBP 57.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.87%)
OGDC 144.74 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
PPL 115.67 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (0.93%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
PTC 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
SEARL 58.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.86%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 40.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.36%)
TPLP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.65%)
TREET 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -3.30 (-5.51%)
UNITY 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,558 Increased By 97.9 (1.16%)
BR30 26,960 Decreased By -308 (-1.13%)
KSE100 81,779 Increased By 1317.3 (1.64%)
KSE30 25,908 Increased By 439.9 (1.73%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Fed rate cut boosts Indian shares to record high

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 10:37am

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose to a record high in early trade on Thursday, led by information technology stocks, after the US Federal Reserve started its monetary easing cycle with a large 50-basis-point rate cut.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.76% at 25,570.6 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.82% at 83,647.96, as of 9:22 a.m. IST.

The bold and surprise move by the Fed is positive for equity markets, said Dhawal Ghanshyam Dhanani, fund manager at SAMCO Mutual Fund.

The rate cut will boost Indian IT companies’ earnings as it should support the US economy, three analysts said.

Indian shares ease off record highs ahead of Fed decision

IT companies, which earn a significant share of their revenue from the US, rose 1.6% and were the top sectoral gainer.

All 13 major sectors logged gains.

The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps rose about 0.6% each. Other Asian markets also gained, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rising 0.9%.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Fed rate cut boosts Indian shares to record high

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

‘The Review’ of SBP: Timely realization of IMF lending to help revive inflows

Hezbollah says 20 members dead, hours after walkie-talkie blasts

Pakistan terms electronic means to commit terrorism in Lebanon ‘reprehensible’

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

Read more stories