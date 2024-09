HONG KONG: HSBC Holdings said it was cutting its best lending rate in Hong Kong by 25 basis points to 5.625% from 5.875% effective Sept. 20.

That followed a 50 basis points cut in the base rate charged through the overnight discount window of the city’s de facto central bank.

Earlier on Thursday, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority cut the rate to 5.25%, hours after a rate cut of the same magnitude by the US Federal Reserve.