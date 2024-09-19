AGL 35.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.51%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-4.12%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DCL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
DFML 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.75%)
DGKC 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
FCCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
FFBL 48.56 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (5.57%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
HUBC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.60 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
KOSM 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.74%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
NBP 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
OGDC 144.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.91%)
PAEL 26.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
PPL 115.56 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.84%)
PRL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
SEARL 58.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TOMCL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
TPLP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.54%)
TREET 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-5.59%)
UNITY 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,560 Increased By 100.6 (1.19%)
BR30 26,957 Decreased By -311.6 (-1.14%)
KSE100 81,826 Increased By 1364.3 (1.7%)
KSE30 25,911 Increased By 443.3 (1.74%)
Markets

Japan’s Nikkei jumps as exporters advance on weaker yen

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 10:03am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose more than 2% on Thursday, led by exporters as the yen weakened against the dollar on prospects of slower-than-expected future rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

The Nikkei had risen 2.6% to 37,317.39 by 0202 GMT.

The dollar rose broadly, recovering from an earlier tumble in the immediate aftermath of the Fed’s outsized rate cut on Wednesday that had been largely priced in by markets.

Against the yen, the greenback gained nearly 1% to 143.56 in Asia trade.

Fumio Matsumoto, chief strategist at Okasan Securities, attributed the dollar’s gains to expectation of slower US rate cuts going forward and the Fed’s comment that the world’s top economy is not doing as bad as the market had worried.

“The (Japanese) market had expected the yen to strengthen after the Fed’s 50-basis-point rate cut and the domestic equities to fall, but it turned out the yen weakened,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

All the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) were trading higher. Automakers led the advance with a rise of 4.7%.

The broader Topix was up 2,41% at 2,627.18, with Toyota Motor jumping 5.7% to provide the biggest boost, while Honda Motor climbed 4.59%.

Japan’s Nikkei bounces on Wall Street gains, softer yen

Toyota has lost 9.95% so far this month, while Honda is down 5.95%.

Investors had avoided buying automakers this month due to the yen’s gains, said Matsumoto. Uniqlo brand owner Fast Retailing rose 2.95% and was the biggest boost to the Nikkei.

Technology start-up investor SoftBank Group climbed 2.92%. Of the more than 1,600 stocks trading on the TSE’s prime market, 90% rose and 8% fell, with 1% trading flat.

