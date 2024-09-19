AGL 35.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.51%)
AIRLINK 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-4.12%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
DCL 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
DFML 46.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.75%)
DGKC 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.4%)
FCCL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.65%)
FFBL 48.56 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (5.57%)
FFL 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
HUBC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.60 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
KOSM 8.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-5.74%)
MLCF 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.61%)
NBP 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
OGDC 144.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.91%)
PAEL 26.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
PPL 115.56 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.84%)
PRL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
SEARL 58.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
TELE 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
TOMCL 41.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
TPLP 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.54%)
TREET 15.18 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
TRG 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.35 (-5.59%)
UNITY 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.11%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,563 Increased By 103.6 (1.22%)
BR30 26,957 Decreased By -311.6 (-1.14%)
KSE100 81,842 Increased By 1381.1 (1.72%)
KSE30 25,921 Increased By 452.7 (1.78%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares hit record high as Fed cuts rate; local jobs data in focus

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 10:01am

Australian shares inched higher to a fresh record high on Thursday with miners leading gains as investors cheered on the Federal Reserve’s 50 basis-point interest rate reduction, while also monitoring the local jobs data due later in the day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index inched higher by 0.3% to 8,168.7 points at 1236 GMT, beating its previous record high of 8,153.50 points from Wednesday.

The world’s largest economy witnessed a rate cut for the first time in more than four years as the Federal Reserve cut the interest rate by 50 basis points, the high side of estimates.

Locally, investors are on the watch for the August jobs data due at 0130 GMT, for further clues on the Reserve Bank of Australia’s cash rate decision next week.

Miners advanced as much as 1.3% with BHP Group , Rio Tinto and Fortescue gaining between 0.6% and 1.5%.

Rate-sensitive financials were up as much as 0.6%, rising to its record high level, with the “Big Four” banks gaining between 0.4% and 0.9%.

Energy stocks were up as much as 0.5% despite global oil prices slipping after the Fed’s rate cut. Meanwhile, gold stocks shed as much as 0.8%.

Overnight, the US Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 103.08 points, or 0.25%, at 41,503.10 points on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 lost 16.32 points, or 0.29%, while Nasdaq lost 54.76 points, or 0.31%.

Australian shares climb to record high ahead of Fed verdict

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was up 0.4% at 12,637.7 points.

The country’s gross domestic product fell 0.2% in the June quarter from the prior quarter as a number of industries slowed.

“Looking ahead, these data haven’t materially changed our expectations for the outlook, with growth likely to remain anaemic over the rest of 2024, before a gradual recovery through 2025,” said analysts at ANZ Research in a note.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares hit record high as Fed cuts rate; local jobs data in focus

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

‘The Review’ of SBP: Timely realization of IMF lending to help revive inflows

Hezbollah says 20 members dead, hours after walkie-talkie blasts

Pakistan terms electronic means to commit terrorism in Lebanon ‘reprehensible’

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Gold price hits new record high of Rs268,500 per tola in Pakistan

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

Read more stories