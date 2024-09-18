AGL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.6%)
AIRLINK 134.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.05%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
DFML 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.11%)
DGKC 75.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.44%)
FCCL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FFL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
HUBC 153.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.16%)
HUMNL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.91 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 141.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
PAEL 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.17%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PPL 114.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
PRL 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.49%)
PTC 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
SEARL 57.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TELE 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.58%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.7%)
TPLP 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
TRG 58.25 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (6.92%)
UNITY 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 8,427 Increased By 50.8 (0.61%)
BR30 27,166 Increased By 60 (0.22%)
KSE100 80,259 Increased By 768 (0.97%)
KSE30 25,364 Increased By 295.8 (1.18%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares climb to record high ahead of Fed verdict

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 09:55am

Australian shares climbed to a record high on Wednesday, buoyed by financials and commodity stocks ahead of a policy meeting where the US Federal Reserve is expected to cut its interest rates for the first time in more than four years.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.1% at 8,151.4 points, as of 1245 GMT, surpassing the previous all-time high of 8150.5 points climbed on Tuesday.

The US retail sales rose unexpectedly in August, theoretically weakening the case for a more aggressive cut by the Fed at the conclusion of its two-day meeting later in the day.

Amid recent volatility in markets’ expectations of the size in rate reduction, investors are pricing in a 66% chance the US central bank will cut borrowing costs by 50 basis points, according to the CME’s FedWatch Tool.

Domestic investors await the jobs data for August, due on Thursday, which could influence the Reserve Bank of Australia’s monetary policy stance. Miners rose as much as 0.8% with heavyweights BHP, Rio Tinto and Fortescue up between 0.5% and 1.3%.

Financials inched 0.4% higher with the “Big Four” banks advancing between 0.3% and 0.9%.

Energy and gold stocks were marginally up by 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

Brent crude futures edged higher to $73.75 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 0.04% to $71.16 per barrel.

Australian shares end near record high ahead of Fed policy meeting

Bullion rose 0.09% to $2,572.20. Bucking the upbeat mood, technology and healthcare stocks shed as much as 0.8% each.

The US Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 15.90 points, or 0.04%, at 41,606.18 points on Tuesday.

The S&P 500 gained 1.49 points, or 0.03%, while Nasdaq gained 35.93 points, or 0.20%.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.2% at 12,643.56 points.

Australian shares

Comments

200 characters

Australian shares climb to record high ahead of Fed verdict

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday after pagers detonations

Oil prices set to snap two-day winning streak ahead of Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with nearly 800-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

US Fed set to make first rate cut since 2020

UN to demand Israel end ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months

Read more stories