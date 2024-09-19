AGL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
AIRLINK 130.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.02%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.49%)
DCL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
DFML 47.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.84%)
DGKC 75.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
FCCL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
FFBL 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (3.48%)
FFL 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.56%)
HUBC 146.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.60 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 11.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
KOSM 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.68%)
MLCF 32.96 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.64%)
NBP 57.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 142.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 26.56 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.11%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 114.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.26%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 57.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
TELE 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TOMCL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.88%)
TPLP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TREET 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.99%)
TRG 59.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.67%)
UNITY 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 8,503 Increased By 43.1 (0.51%)
BR30 26,937 Decreased By -331.2 (-1.21%)
KSE100 81,280 Increased By 818.7 (1.02%)
KSE30 25,678 Increased By 210.1 (0.82%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-19

6pc minimum growth rate necessary to tackle unemployment: Mian Zahid

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: Chairman of the FPCCI Advisory Board and National Business Group Pakistan and the President of Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain said that the rate of increase in the country’s population and unemployment has become alarming.

He said a minimum growth rate of six percent is necessary to tackle unemployment, and a fundamental change in some important policies is necessary as the current policies do not allow the growth rate to rise above three percent. Mian Zahid Hussain said that to increase the growth rate, the mark-up rate should be brought down to single digits, and electricity prices should also be brought down to nine cents. He said that reducing the mark-up and power tariff will boost trade and industry, as well as increase employment and revenue.

Mian Zahid Hussain added that whenever a government tries to increase the growth rate, imports go out of control, and a payment crisis starts, which requires borrowing to solve. The solution to this problem lies in real reforms, but no government has ever tried to reform without pressure from the IMF, and when it did, it was not meaningful reforms.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the rulers, business community, and people have always been irresponsible in financial matters in Pakistan. Now, many institutions and countries have started to understand that any government in Pakistan has no capacity or desire to undertake reforms and that giving a loan to it is equivalent to wasting their capital.

The business leader said that one of the major obstacles to reforms is the influential class, which is reaping the benefits from a weak system. If things start running on merit, their benefits will be reduced.

Since this class keeps moving all its wealth out of the country, it is not concerned about the country’s future and is busy reaping the benefits as much as possible while the public watches helplessly.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that another permanent cause of the country’s economic crisis is the weakening relationship between the government and the people, which the FBR is responsible for. Under the guise of this lack of trust, shopkeepers, wholesalers, and people associated with agriculture do not want to pay taxes, and those who pay taxes are burdened with more taxes and do not get any facilities in response. Instead of reducing this lack of trust between taxpayers and tax collectors, it is continuously widening, boosting the black economy and shrinking the size of the documented economy.

Mian Zahid said that the countries that are called and considered friendly are now tired of Pakistan, and their loan terms, interest rates, etc., are much stricter than those of the IMF and other Western countries and banks, which should be enough to open our eyes.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

unemployment FPCCI National Business Group Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

6pc minimum growth rate necessary to tackle unemployment: Mian Zahid

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Proposed ‘Constitutional package’: SC requested to reassign petition

Read more stories