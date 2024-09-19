AGL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
AIRLINK 131.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.87%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DCL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 48.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.33%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
FCCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFBL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.35%)
FFL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.00 (-4.54%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
NBP 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.95%)
OGDC 142.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.13%)
PAEL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 114.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
PRL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 58.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TREET 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
TRG 59.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.42%)
UNITY 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 8,519 Increased By 59.6 (0.7%)
BR30 27,023 Decreased By -245.3 (-0.9%)
KSE100 81,507 Increased By 1045.5 (1.3%)
KSE30 25,751 Increased By 283.2 (1.11%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-19

European shares end lower with Fed’s verdict in focus

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

PARIS: European shares closed lower on Wednesday, as investors refrained from risk-taking ahead of an all-important interest rate decision by the US Federal Reserve that could mark the beginning of a monetary easing cycle in the world’s largest economy.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed 0.5% down, with the food and beverages gauge leading losses amongst major sectors, down 1%.

Shares of Italian spirits group Campari dropped 7.5% after its CEO Matteo Fantacchiotti abruptly quit after only five months in charge, with the company citing personal reasons for his departure.

The heavyweight healthcare sector index lost 0.7% as Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk fell 2.4% after a report that its diabetes drug Ozempic is “very likely” one of the next drugs targeted for a price cut in the United States.

All major European bourses ended lower.

Focus remains on the US central bank’s expected start of policy easing, with a decision on interest rates due at 1800 GMT. Money markets see a 53% chance of a 50-basis-point reduction, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

“We expect the FOMC to cut by 25 basis points today. We acknowledge however, that the decision is a very close call and will likely come down to the discussion in the board room,” Goldman Sachs economists said in a note.

“We admit that there are some good arguments for a 50 bp cut ... however, we would contend that it is not clear that the Fed actually is or even feels that it is behind the curve.”

Meanwhile in Britain, data showed inflation held steady in August but sped up in the services sector which is closely watched by the Bank of England, adding to bets that the central bank will keep interest rates on hold on Thursday.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended 0.7% lower, while the pound strengthened 0.3% against the dollar.

Among other stocks, Germany’s BASF gained 2.4% following a media report that the chemical company plans to prepare its agricultural chemicals business for an initial public offering in the next few years as part of restructuring measures set to be announced this month.

France’s Ubisoft Entertainment jumped 6.6% after BMO Capital Markets raised the rating on the stock to “outperform”, saying the shares are too cheap to ignore.

European shares

Comments

200 characters

European shares end lower with Fed’s verdict in focus

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Proposed ‘Constitutional package’: SC requested to reassign petition

Read more stories