AGL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
AIRLINK 131.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.8%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.21%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.42 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.5%)
DGKC 75.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.2%)
FCCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFBL 47.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.24%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUBC 148.10 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.89%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.46%)
MLCF 33.06 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.95%)
NBP 57.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.83%)
OGDC 143.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.14%)
PAEL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.88%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 114.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.22%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
PTC 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 58.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 41.71 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.39%)
TPLP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TREET 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
TRG 59.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.22%)
UNITY 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,522 Increased By 62.4 (0.74%)
BR30 27,036 Decreased By -231.9 (-0.85%)
KSE100 81,523 Increased By 1061.2 (1.32%)
KSE30 25,769 Increased By 300.6 (1.18%)
Markets Print 2024-09-19

Copper gains ahead of expected US rate cut

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

LONDON: Copper prices ticked higher on Wednesday ahead of a widely expected rate cut by the US Federal Reserve, which investors bet will support metals demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.6% at $9,425 per metric ton by 1445 GMT after slipping on Tuesday. LME copper has rebounded by 6% since touching a three-week low on Sept. 4, but is still down 15% since hitting a record high in May. “The market is looking for additional support to come from that rate cut announcement and is also focusing on China, for that government to do more to arrest the slide we’re seeing,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week urged authorities to strive to achieve annual economic goals, leading to expectations of stimulus measures to bolster a flagging economic recovery. LME copper was hovering just under $9,500, a level that, if broken, would open up the path to challenge $10,000, Hansen added.

“A lack of profit-taking does indicate that there is some underlying belief that what happens next will add some support to the market,” he said. Most of the buying activity was by computer-driven funds, a trader said.

The chances of the Fed kicking off its easing cycle with a super-sized cut of 50 basis points were revived earlier this week after media reports raised the prospect of more aggressive action. A rate cut often helps boost economic growth and demand for metals, along with pressuring the US dollar.

A softer dollar index supported the market, making dollar-priced metals cheaper for buyers using other currencies. LME zinc was the worst performer, falling 0.9% to $2,901 a ton after more inflows of inventories to LME-registered warehouses, which have jumped 10% over two days to 251,850 tons. LME aluminium edged up 0.3% to $2,531 a ton, nickel rose 0.3% to $16,240, lead gained 0.4% to $2,026 while tin dropped 1.1% to $31,505.

