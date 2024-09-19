AGL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 130.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.95%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
DFML 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
DGKC 75.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 47.61 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.5%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
HUBC 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-3.57%)
HUMNL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
NBP 57.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.54%)
OGDC 142.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 114.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 58.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.22%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TOMCL 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.26%)
TPLP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TREET 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
TRG 60.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.97%)
UNITY 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 8,526 Increased By 66.1 (0.78%)
BR30 27,079 Decreased By -189 (-0.69%)
KSE100 81,493 Increased By 1031.4 (1.28%)
KSE30 25,756 Increased By 288.2 (1.13%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-19

Gold prices climb

Reuters Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

NEW YORK: Gold prices gained on Wednesday, as investors awaited for the Federal Reserve to start its US monetary easing cycle for the first time in over four years.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,577.75 per ounce as of 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), hovering below a record high of $2,589.59 hit on Monday. US gold futures were up 0.5% to $2,604.30. The day’s focal point will be the Fed’s verdict on interest rates at 1800 GMT, followed by comments from Chair Jerome Powell at 1830 GMT.

“I think everything is just in anticipation of the Fed cutting rates.. gold prices are also being supported by what’s going on in the Middle East,” said Daniel Pavilonis, senior market strategist at RJO Futures. The Fed is likely to reduce interest rates for the first time since 2020, but it’s uncertain if policymakers will opt for a half-percentage-point cut or a smaller move.

Traders are pricing in a 63% chance of a 50-basis-point reduction, according to the CME FedWatch tool. “Should the Fed, as we expect, cut interest rates ‘only’ by 25 basis points, this is likely to cause disappointment in the market and weigh on the gold price,” Commerzbank analysts said in a note. “For gold to rise and mark new all-time highs following the Fed meeting, interest rates would have to be cut by 50 basis points today and, in addition, further substantial interest rate cuts would have to be signaled very clearly.”

Spot silver inched 0.3% lower to $30.63 per ounce after hitting a two-month high on Monday. “After a recent sell-off, silver prices are recovering with rising gold prices.

Gold gold rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices climb

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Read more stories