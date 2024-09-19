AGL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.34%)
AIRLINK 130.77 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.04%)
BOP 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.21%)
CNERGY 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.24%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
DFML 47.99 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.24%)
DGKC 75.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
FCCL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 47.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (3.7%)
FFL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUBC 148.48 Decreased By ▼ -5.62 (-3.65%)
HUMNL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
MLCF 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.82%)
NBP 57.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.54%)
OGDC 142.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 26.49 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.85%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 114.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.13%)
PRL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
PTC 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 58.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TOMCL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.36%)
TPLP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TREET 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
TRG 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
UNITY 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 8,526 Increased By 66.1 (0.78%)
BR30 27,079 Decreased By -189 (-0.69%)
KSE100 81,476 Increased By 1014.9 (1.26%)
KSE30 25,752 Increased By 283.7 (1.11%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-19

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Wednesday, (September 18, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 18-09-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,700        235        18,935        18,935          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,041        252        20,293        20,293          NIL
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton crop

Comments

200 characters

Cotton spot rates

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Oil prices fall as US rate cut fails to boost market sentiment

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Read more stories