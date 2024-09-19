Firm trend on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Wednesday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 19,000 to Rs 19,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,200 to Rs 18,300 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,600 to Rs 8,700 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,600 per maund.

Around, 1200 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 2000 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 18,500 to Rs 18,600 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Rasoolabad were sold at Rs 18,600 per maund, 200 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 18,900 per maund, 200 bales of Yaszman Mandi and 400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund.

The spot Rate at Rs 18,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

