WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Sept 18, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 17-Sep-24 16-Sep-24 13-Sep-24 12-Sep-24
Chinese yuan 0.104431 0.104421
Euro 0.824054 0.823189 0.821238 0.819495
Japanese yen 0.00525794 0.00523762 0.0052109
U.K. pound 0.977413 0.976159 0.972835 0.970918
U.S. dollar 0.739792 0.739879 0.741123 0.743913
Algerian dinar 0.00559285 0.0055952 0.0056054 0.0056101
Australian dollar 0.499212 0.497717 0.498183 0.497901
Botswana pula 0.0559283 0.0557869 0.0557324 0.0556447
Brazilian real 0.134498 0.134034 0.13303 0.131554
Brunei dollar 0.571312 0.571159 0.570577 0.570485
Canadian dollar 0.544125 0.544309 0.545505 0.547357
Chilean peso 0.00080119 0.0007993 0.00079386 0.0007885
Czech koruna 0.0328067 0.0327525 0.0326745 0.0326335
Danish krone 0.110432 0.110316 0.110045 0.109822
Indian rupee 0.00882489 0.00883151 0.0088578
Israeli New Shekel 0.197541 0.197723 0.199925 0.198218
Korean won 0.00055324 0.000555
Kuwaiti dinar 2.42674 2.42703 2.43746
Malaysian ringgit 0.172808 0.171656 0.171666
Mauritian rupee 0.0160831 0.0159702 0.0160446 0.0160109
Mexican peso 0.0383968 0.0385033 0.0379766
New Zealand dollar 0.458005 0.455433 0.458051 0.456205
Norwegian krone 0.0699031 0.0698803 0.0693059 0.0686691
Omani rial 1.92404 1.93475
Peruvian sol 0.196127 0.195787 0.19695 0.197534
Philippine peso 0.013237 0.0132086 0.0132181 0.0132529
Polish zloty 0.192885 0.192486 0.191708 0.190625
Qatari riyal 0.20324 0.203263 0.204372
Russian ruble 0.00809142 0.0081178 0.00815008 0.008165
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197278 0.197301 0.198377
Singapore dollar 0.571312 0.571159 0.570577 0.570485
South African rand 0.0419338 0.0419209 0.0417384 0.041389
Swedish krona 0.0727674 0.0727231 0.0722699 0.0717973
Swiss franc 0.875804 0.875804 0.873554 0.870991
Thai baht 0.0222327 0.0222855 0.0222433 0.0220464
Trinidadian dollar 0.109299 0.109466 0.109832 0.110155
U.A.E. dirham 0.201441 0.202563
Uruguayan peso 0.018016 0.0180652 0.0181795 0.0181129
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
