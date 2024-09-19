WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Sept 18, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 17-Sep-24 16-Sep-24 13-Sep-24 12-Sep-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.104431 0.104421 Euro 0.824054 0.823189 0.821238 0.819495 Japanese yen 0.00525794 0.00523762 0.0052109 U.K. pound 0.977413 0.976159 0.972835 0.970918 U.S. dollar 0.739792 0.739879 0.741123 0.743913 Algerian dinar 0.00559285 0.0055952 0.0056054 0.0056101 Australian dollar 0.499212 0.497717 0.498183 0.497901 Botswana pula 0.0559283 0.0557869 0.0557324 0.0556447 Brazilian real 0.134498 0.134034 0.13303 0.131554 Brunei dollar 0.571312 0.571159 0.570577 0.570485 Canadian dollar 0.544125 0.544309 0.545505 0.547357 Chilean peso 0.00080119 0.0007993 0.00079386 0.0007885 Czech koruna 0.0328067 0.0327525 0.0326745 0.0326335 Danish krone 0.110432 0.110316 0.110045 0.109822 Indian rupee 0.00882489 0.00883151 0.0088578 Israeli New Shekel 0.197541 0.197723 0.199925 0.198218 Korean won 0.00055324 0.000555 Kuwaiti dinar 2.42674 2.42703 2.43746 Malaysian ringgit 0.172808 0.171656 0.171666 Mauritian rupee 0.0160831 0.0159702 0.0160446 0.0160109 Mexican peso 0.0383968 0.0385033 0.0379766 New Zealand dollar 0.458005 0.455433 0.458051 0.456205 Norwegian krone 0.0699031 0.0698803 0.0693059 0.0686691 Omani rial 1.92404 1.93475 Peruvian sol 0.196127 0.195787 0.19695 0.197534 Philippine peso 0.013237 0.0132086 0.0132181 0.0132529 Polish zloty 0.192885 0.192486 0.191708 0.190625 Qatari riyal 0.20324 0.203263 0.204372 Russian ruble 0.00809142 0.0081178 0.00815008 0.008165 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.197278 0.197301 0.198377 Singapore dollar 0.571312 0.571159 0.570577 0.570485 South African rand 0.0419338 0.0419209 0.0417384 0.041389 Swedish krona 0.0727674 0.0727231 0.0722699 0.0717973 Swiss franc 0.875804 0.875804 0.873554 0.870991 Thai baht 0.0222327 0.0222855 0.0222433 0.0220464 Trinidadian dollar 0.109299 0.109466 0.109832 0.110155 U.A.E. dirham 0.201441 0.202563 Uruguayan peso 0.018016 0.0180652 0.0181795 0.0181129 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

