Markets Print 2024-09-19

Open market rates of foreign currencies

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

=========================================================================
CURRENCY            BUYING   SELLING   CURRENCY           BUYING  SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $               279.48   280.70    AED                75.55     76.30
EURO                308.82   311.71    SAR                73.84     74.56
GBP                 366.75   370.24    INTERBANK         277.90    278.05
JPY                                                        1.93      1.98
=========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

foreign currencies

