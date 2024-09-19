Markets Print 2024-09-19
Open market rates of foreign currencies
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on...
KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
USD $ 279.48 280.70 AED 75.55 76.30
EURO 308.82 311.71 SAR 73.84 74.56
GBP 366.75 370.24 INTERBANK 277.90 278.05
JPY 1.93 1.98
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments