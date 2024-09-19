AGL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.54%)
AIRLINK 131.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-1.87%)
BOP 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.01%)
CNERGY 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.99%)
DCL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
DFML 48.03 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.33%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.33%)
FCCL 24.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.82%)
FFBL 48.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.35%)
FFL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.12%)
HUBC 147.10 Decreased By ▼ -7.00 (-4.54%)
HUMNL 11.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.73%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
MLCF 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.92%)
NBP 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.95%)
OGDC 142.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.13%)
PAEL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 114.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.14%)
PRL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PTC 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 58.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.71 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 41.61 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.14%)
TPLP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
TREET 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
TRG 59.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.42%)
UNITY 28.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.89%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 8,519 Increased By 59.6 (0.7%)
BR30 27,023 Decreased By -245.3 (-0.9%)
KSE100 81,507 Increased By 1045.5 (1.3%)
KSE30 25,751 Increased By 283.2 (1.11%)
Sep 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-19

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 279.48
Open Offer     Rs 280.70
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

buying and selling currency exchange rates buying and selling rate of US dollar

Comments

200 characters

Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Foreign-funded projects: EAD seeks Rs196bn more to cover rupee deficit

Opportunities for implementing FTAs with EEU states discussed

Jul-Aug FDI up 55.5pc to $350.3m YoY

KE supports entry of other Discos into Karachi

August FCA: CPPA-G seeks Re0.57 per unit negative adjustment

Mangla power house refurbishment: Wapda approaches Power Division for tunnel closure

10pc tax credit allowed by SC to persons who imported, installed machinery till June 2019

Sales tax condonation for time limit: FBR issues ‘checklist’ for taxpayers

Auction for MTBs: SBP rejects all bids

Proposed ‘Constitutional package’: SC requested to reassign petition

Read more stories