AGL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 130.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.95%)
BOP 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
CNERGY 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
DFML 47.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.05%)
DGKC 75.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 47.61 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (3.5%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.9%)
HUBC 148.60 Decreased By ▼ -5.50 (-3.57%)
HUMNL 11.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.91%)
KEL 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
KOSM 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.24%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.73%)
NBP 57.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.54%)
OGDC 142.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PAEL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.5%)
PIBTL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 114.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.17%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 58.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.22%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TOMCL 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.26%)
TPLP 8.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
TREET 15.24 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.06%)
TRG 60.48 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.97%)
UNITY 28.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.46%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 8,526 Increased By 66.1 (0.78%)
BR30 27,079 Decreased By -189 (-0.69%)
KSE100 81,493 Increased By 1031.4 (1.28%)
KSE30 25,756 Increased By 288.2 (1.13%)
Markets Print 2024-09-19

Lahore Grain Market Rates

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (September 18, 2024)...
Recorder Report Published 19 Sep, 2024 06:37am

LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (September 18, 2024)

======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar                      13500-13550
Gur                        18000-21000
Shakar                     19000-23000
Ghee (16 kg)                 7000-7650
Almond (Kaghzi)            10000-42000
Almond (Simple)            12500-15000
Sogi                       40000-70000
Dry Date                   14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat)             30000-36000
Chilli (Pissi)             60000-70000
Turmeric                   16500-20000
Darchini (large)           26000-28000
Mong (Sabat)               24000-26000
Dal Mong (Chilka)          28000-31000
Dal Mong (Washed)          30000-34000
Dal Mash (Sabat)           46000-48000
Dal Mash (Chilka)          45000-52000
Dal Mash (Washed)          54000-57000
Dal Masoor (Local)         30000-31000
Dal Masoor (impor)         27000-31000
Masoor (salam-impor)       25000-29000
Masoor (salam-local)       29000-30000
Gram White                 23000-29000
Gram Black                 27000-30000
Dal Chana (Thin)           28000-29000
Dal Chana (Thick)          30000-31000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                          42000
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia)                    48000-55000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old)        30000-33000
Basmati Super (new)        26000-30000
Kainat 1121                25000-30000
Rice Basmati (386)         18000-20000
Basmati broken             14000-19000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black)                  1900-2200
Tea (Green)                  1400-1650
======================================

