AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
AIRLINK 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
DFML 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.13%)
DGKC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 154.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.82%)
HUMNL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.79%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PPL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (9.95%)
UNITY 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 8,460 Increased By 83.9 (1%)
BR30 27,268 Increased By 161.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 970.2 (1.22%)
KSE30 25,468 Increased By 399.6 (1.59%)
World

States must act against Israel ‘attacks’ on Palestinians: UN experts

AFP Published September 18, 2024

GENEVA: Countries must act to stop Israeli “attacks” against Palestinians and end the “unlawful” occupation of their territories, dozens of UN-mandated experts said on Wednesday.

In a non-binding advisory opinion issued in July, the UN’s top court said Israel’s 57-year occupation of Palestinian territory was “illegal” and must end as soon as possible.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the ruling by The Hague-based International Court of Justice a “decision of lies”.

On Wednesday, the UN experts said states have since “remain paralysed” and failed to meet their obligations as reaffirmed by the ICJ, thereby “furthering genocidal violence”.

“Failure to act now jeopardises the entire edifice of international law and rule of law in world affairs,” they said.

UN demands Israel end ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months

“The world stands upon the edge of a knife: Either we travel collectively towards a future of just peace and lawfulness – or hurtle towards anarchy and dystopia, and a world where might makes right.”

The experts are mandated by the UN Human Rights Council, but do not speak on behalf of the organisation.

Among the signatories was Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories who said on Monday that Israel would inevitably become “a pariah” during its “relentless vilifying assault on the United Nations, (and) Palestinians”.

The experts listed 14 measures countries should take immediately, including a full arms embargo on Israel, recognising a Palestinian state and sanctioning Israeli individuals and entities “involved in the unlawful occupation and apartheid regime”.

The ICJ opinion and the UN experts’ appeal came on the backdrop of a spiralling humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, where Israeli forces have been fighting Hamas since the Palestinian unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel.

UN Benjamin Netanyahu Palestinians Israeli strikes ICJ Israel and Hamas

Comments

200 characters

