Sep 18, 2024
World

UN demands Israel end ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 10:03pm

UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a Palestinian-drafted resolution that demands Israel end “its unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory” within 12 months.

The resolution received 124 votes in favor, while 43 countries abstained and Israel, the United States and 12 others voted no.

The action isolates Israel days before world leaders travel to New York for their annual U.N. gathering. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is due to address the 193-member General Assembly on Sept. 26, the same day as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Saudi Arabia will not recognise Israel without Palestinian state, says Crown Prince

The resolution welcomes a July advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice that said Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and settlements is illegal and should be withdrawn.

The advisory opinion - by the highest United Nations court, also known as the World Court - said this should be done “as rapidly as possible,” although the General Assembly resolution imposes a 12-month deadline.

The General Assembly resolution also calls on states to “take steps towards ceasing the importation of any products originating in the Israeli settlements, as well as the provision or transfer of arms, munitions and related equipment to Israel … where there are reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

Health ministry in Gaza says death toll at 41,252

The resolution is the first to be formally put forward by the Palestinian Authority since it gained additional rights and privileges this month including a seat among U.N. members in the assembly hall and the right to propose draft resolutions.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged countries to vote no on Wednesday. Washington - an arms supplier to and ally of Israel - has long opposed unilateral measures that undermine the prospect of a two-state solution.

The ICJ advisory opinion is not binding but carries weight under international law and may weaken support for Israel. A General Assembly resolution also is not binding, but carries political weight. There is no veto power in the assembly.

Deadly Israeli strike on Gaza school draws global condemnation

“Each country has a vote, and the world is watching us,” Palestinian U.N. Ambassador Riyad Mansour told the General Assembly on Tuesday. “Please stand on the right side of history. With international law. With freedom. With peace.”

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon criticized the General Assembly on Tuesday for failing to condemn the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Palestinian Hamas that sparked Israel’s assault on the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.

Qatar says Gaza truce mediation efforts ‘ongoing’

He rejected the Palestinian text, saying: “Let’s call this for what it is: this resolution is diplomatic terrorism, using the tools of diplomacy not to build bridges but to destroy them.”

Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem - areas of historic Palestine which the Palestinians want for a state - in the 1967 Middle East war and has since built settlements in the West Bank and steadily expanded them.

The war in the Gaza Strip began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas gunmen stormed into Israeli communities, killing around 1,200 people and abducting about 250 hostages, according to Israeli tallies.

Since then, Israel’s military has leveled swaths of the Palestinian enclave, driving nearly all of its 2.3 million people from their homes, giving rise to deadly hunger and disease and killing more than 41,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The General Assembly on Oct. 27 last year called for an immediate humanitarian truce in Gaza with 120 votes in favor. Then in December, 153 countries voted to demand - instead of calling for - an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in December.

The Palestinian Authority represents the Palestinian people at the U.N., where it is a non-member observer state and the delegation is known as the State of Palestine.

