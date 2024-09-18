AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
AIRLINK 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
DFML 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.13%)
DGKC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 154.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.82%)
HUMNL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.79%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PPL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (9.95%)
UNITY 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 8,460 Increased By 83.9 (1%)
BR30 27,268 Increased By 161.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 970.2 (1.22%)
KSE30 25,468 Increased By 399.6 (1.59%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Saudi Arabia will not recognise Israel without Palestinian state, says Crown Prince

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 08:38pm

DUBAI: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday said the kingdom would not recognise Israel without a Palestinian state and strongly condemned the “crimes of the Israeli occupation” against the Palestinian people.

“The kingdom will not stop its tireless work towards the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and we affirm that the kingdom will not establish diplomatic relations with Israel without that,” the crown prince, known as MbS, said.

After the eruption of war last October between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas that rules Gaza, Saudi Arabia put on ice U.S.-backed plans for the kingdom to normalise ties with Israel, two sources familiar with Riyadh’s thinking said earlier this year, in a swift reordering of its diplomatic priorities.

Gaza rescuers say at least 18 killed in Israeli strikes

MbS, Saudi Arabia’s ruler, had said just weeks before the fighting broke out that Riyadh was getting closer to a deal.

The two sources told Reuters there would be some delay in the U.S.-backed talks on normalisation of Saudi-Israel ties, which is seen as a key step for the kingdom to secure what it considers the real prize of a U.S. defence pact in exchange.

MbS made the remarks at an annual speech to the advisory Shura Council, which he gave on behalf of his father, King Salman.

The council swore an oath of office before MbS on Wednesday before he addressed it.

Israel Mohammed bin Salman Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Israel Gaza conflict Israel Hamas war Israel Gaza war Israeli strikes on Gaza

Comments

200 characters
MZI Sep 18, 2024 08:41pm
He took his sweet time didn't he? He could have said this a year ago & we might not have seen the same level of bloodshed in Palestine. Remember that Hamas' attack was done in desperation & anxiety.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Saudi Arabia will not recognise Israel without Palestinian state, says Crown Prince

Russia would support Pakistan’s inclusion in BRICS, says Russian deputy PM

Pakistan’s current account posts surplus of $75mn in August 2024

Pakistan govt considers proposal to establish new steel mill in Karachi with Russian cooperation

Rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Hezbollah vows to avenge deadly pager blasts against Israel

King Charles phones PM Shehbaz; invites him to attend CHOGM in October

Pakistan’s REER index decreases to 100.16 in August 2024

With Fed’s rate cut at hand, debate swirls over how big a move

Fazl ‘completely rejects’ govt proposed constitutional package

Pakistan long-term partner, but policy is to deny support to its long-range ballistic missile programme: US

Read more stories