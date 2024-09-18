AGL 35.70 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.73%)
AIRLINK 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.91%)
BOP 4.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.39%)
CNERGY 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.89%)
DCL 8.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.09%)
DFML 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-3.13%)
DGKC 75.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.99%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.33%)
HUBC 154.10 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (0.82%)
HUMNL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.14%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.79%)
NBP 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.17%)
OGDC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.06%)
PAEL 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.21%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.99%)
PPL 114.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.09%)
PRL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
PTC 11.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
SEARL 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.87%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
TOMCL 41.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.08%)
TPLP 8.67 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.05%)
TREET 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
TRG 59.90 Increased By ▲ 5.42 (9.95%)
UNITY 28.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.75%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.88%)
BR100 8,460 Increased By 83.9 (1%)
BR30 27,268 Increased By 161.9 (0.6%)
KSE100 80,461 Increased By 970.2 (1.22%)
KSE30 25,468 Increased By 399.6 (1.59%)
Markets

US stocks go sideways ahead of Fed decision

AFP Published 18 Sep, 2024 07:35pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks treaded water early Wednesday as markets awaited a Federal Reserve decision that is expected to include the first interest rate cut since 2020.

Market watchers have been vigorously debating whether the Fed is more likely to cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point or a half-point.

“There very much could be a strong reaction (after the announcement), because we’re going into this (Fed) meeting with much more uncertainty about what the Fed is going to do than any meeting in years,” said LBBW’s Karl Haeling.

US stocks rise as retail sales show surprise gain

About 20 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2 percent at 41,541.85.

The broad-based S&P 500 was flat at 5,635.23, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index added 0.1 percent at 17,637.07.

Besides Wednesday’s decision, markets will also assess the Fed’s guidance about future interest rate cuts in the months ahead.

