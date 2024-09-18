Ambassador Rizwan Saeed meets new head of Pakistan Caucus in US Congress

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, held a meeting with the Chair of the Pakistan Caucus, Tom Suozzi, and Co-Chair, Jack Bergman, Radio Pakistan reported Wednesday.

During the meeting, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh congratulated the two lawmakers on assuming their leadership roles and expressed his commitment to work together to strengthen the Pakistan-US partnership.

The meeting focused on enhancing trade, investments, and people-to-people ties between Pakistan and the United States.

Congressman Tom Suozzi was elected as the head of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress earlier this month.

He has expressed his commitment to improving relations between Pakistan and the United States.

Earlier, Tom Suozzi had discussed the importance of strengthening Pak-US relations and enhancing bilateral cooperation with Pakistan’s US ambassador, Rizwan Saeed.