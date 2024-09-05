Tom Suozzi appointed head of Pakistan Caucus in US Congress

WASHINGTON: Congressman Tom Suozzi has been appointed as the head of the Pakistan Caucus in the US Congress, expressing his commitment to improving relations between Pakistan and the United States.

Tom Suozzi has announced that he has made a plan to visit Pakistan in November.

In a telephone conversation with Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed, Tom Suozzi discussed the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation and strengthening Pak-US relations.

During the call, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed congratulated Suozzi on his appointment and emphasized the significance of Pakistan-US relations for both countries and the region.