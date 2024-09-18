AGL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.88%)
AIRLINK 135.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.63%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.65%)
DCL 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
DFML 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-2.31%)
DGKC 75.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.34%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
FFBL 46.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 8.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
HUBC 153.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.39%)
HUMNL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
KEL 4.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.24%)
KOSM 8.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
MLCF 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 141.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.04%)
PAEL 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.86%)
PIBTL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.49%)
PPL 114.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.48%)
PRL 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
PTC 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
TOMCL 41.56 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.11%)
TPLP 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
TREET 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
TRG 59.30 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (8.85%)
UNITY 28.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.58%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 8,425 Increased By 49 (0.59%)
BR30 27,192 Increased By 85.4 (0.31%)
KSE100 80,252 Increased By 761.1 (0.96%)
KSE30 25,361 Increased By 292.5 (1.17%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India in talks to tackle rising steel imports, steel minister says

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 12:29pm
A worker observes an electric furnace inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu. Photo: Reuters
A worker observes an electric furnace inside a steel factory on the outskirts of Jammu. Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: India is in discussions to tackle higher steel imports, Steel Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday, without sharing further details.

Rising imports are a key issue for steelmakers even as demand for the metal continues to surge, Kumaraswamy told reporters at an industry event.

India, the world’s second biggest crude steel producer, was a net importer of steel through the fiscal year ending March 2024, and remained a net importer from April to July.

China was the top steel exporter to India from April to July, followed by Japan and South Korea. Higher imports have hit local steel prices, which have fallen to their lowest in more than three years, data from commodities consultancy BigMint showed.

Earlier in the month, Steel Minister Kumaraswamy had said his ministry will try to convince the finance ministry to raise tariffs on steel imports, in a bid to protect domestic mills from a rise in cheaper imports from countries like China.

Indian plans to keep buying cheap Russian oil, oil minister says

In August, India initiated an anti-dumping investigation on certain steel products imported from Vietnam, in response to the urging of the country’s leading steelmakers, such as JSW Steel and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel.

Comments

200 characters

India in talks to tackle rising steel imports, steel minister says

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday after pagers detonations

Oil prices set to snap two-day winning streak ahead of Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with nearly 800-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

US Fed set to make first rate cut since 2020

UN to demand Israel end ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months

Read more stories