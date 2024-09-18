China’s Aug aluminium imports up 1.9% y/y, customs data shows

BEIJING: China’s imports of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products increased 1.9% in August to 280,000 metric tons year-on-year, customs data showed on Wednesday.

Imports for the first eight months of this year totalled 2.58 million tons, up 51% from a year earlier, according to data from the General Administration of Customs.

The data includes primary metal and unwrought, alloyed aluminium.

Imports of bauxite, a key raw material for aluminium, rose 34.4% in August to 15.55 million tons.

For the first eight months, imports were up 11.8% to 107.86 million tons.