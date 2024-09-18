AGL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.6%)
Business & Finance

Japan exports rise 5.6% year-on-year in August

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024

TOKYO: Japanese exports rose 5.6% year-on-year in August, up for a ninth straight month, data from the Ministry of Finance showed on Wednesday.

The result compared with a 10% increase expected by economists in a Reuters poll.

Japan’s July exports growth lags expectations

Imports grew 2.3% in August from a year earlier, versus a 13.4% increase expected by economists.

As a result, the trade balance stood at a deficit of 695.3 billion yen ($4.90 billion), compared with the forecast of a deficit of 1.38 trillion yen.

