Wheat claws back some ground even as Black Sea supply pressures prices

CANBERRA: Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Wednesday after France’s farm ministry again downgraded the country’s crop, but sizeable exports of cheap Black Sea wheat continued to stifle a rally that drove prices to three-month highs last week.

Wheat slips from 3-month highs over supply fears

Soybean futures edged higher as traders monitored heat and dryness in Brazil that threaten soybean seeding in the world’s top soy exporter. Corn also gained.

Fundamentals