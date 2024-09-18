AGL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.6%)
AIRLINK 134.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-1%)
BOP 5.06 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
CNERGY 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.13%)
DCL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.98%)
DFML 47.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-2.11%)
DGKC 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
FCCL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
FFBL 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
HUBC 153.19 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.22%)
HUMNL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
KEL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
KOSM 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
MLCF 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
NBP 58.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 141.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
PAEL 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.66%)
PPL 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.35%)
PRL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.7%)
PTC 11.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
SEARL 57.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.94%)
TOMCL 41.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.7%)
TPLP 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.13%)
TRG 58.27 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (6.96%)
UNITY 28.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 8,427 Increased By 50.8 (0.61%)
BR30 27,166 Increased By 60 (0.22%)
KSE100 80,259 Increased By 768 (0.97%)
KSE30 25,364 Increased By 295.8 (1.18%)
Sep 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Worst drought on record lowers Amazon rivers to all-time lows

Reuters Published 18 Sep, 2024 09:33am
A Hopper barge is seen stranded on a sandbank at the Solimoes River, one of the largest tributaries of the Amazon River, during a Greenpeace flyover to inspect what the National Center for Monitoring and Early Warning of Natural Disasters (Cemaden) says is the most intense and widespread drought Brazil has experienced since records began in 1950, near Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
A Hopper barge is seen stranded on a sandbank at the Solimoes River, one of the largest tributaries of the Amazon River, during a Greenpeace flyover to inspect what the National Center for Monitoring and Early Warning of Natural Disasters (Cemaden) says is the most intense and widespread drought Brazil has experienced since records began in 1950, near Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo: Reuters

TEFE: The worst drought on record has lowered the water level of the rivers in the Amazon basin to historic lows, in some cases drying up riverbeds that were previously navigable waterways.

The Solimoes, one of the main tributaries of the mighty Amazon River whose waters originate in the Peruvian Andes, has fallen to its lowest level on record in Tabatinga, the Brazilian town on the border with Colombia.

Downriver in Tefé, a branch of the Solimoes has dried up completely, as seen by Reuters reporters who flew over the river on Sunday.

A man is seen on a boat in front of the sandbanks at the Solimoes River, one of the largest tributaries of the Amazon River, during a Greenpeace flyover to inspect what the National Center for Monitoring and Early Warning of Natural Disasters (Cemaden) says is the most intense and widespread drought Brazil has experienced since records began in 1950, near Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
A man is seen on a boat in front of the sandbanks at the Solimoes River, one of the largest tributaries of the Amazon River, during a Greenpeace flyover to inspect what the National Center for Monitoring and Early Warning of Natural Disasters (Cemaden) says is the most intense and widespread drought Brazil has experienced since records began in 1950, near Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo: Reuters

The nearby Lake Tefé, where more than 200 freshwater dolphins died in last year’s drought, has also dried up, depriving the endangered pink mammals of a favorite habitat.

“We are going through a critical year,” said Greenpeace spokesperson Romulo Batista, pointing to where the riverbed of the branch of the Solimoes had turned to mounds of sand. “This year, several months have broken last year’s records.”

Britain pledges $100 mn for Brazil’s Amazon Fund

The second-consecutive year of critical drought has parched much of Brazil’s vegetation and caused wildfires across South American nations, cloaking cities in clouds of smoke.

“Climate change is no longer something to worry about in the future, 10 or 20 years from now. It’s here and it’s here with much more force than we expected,” Batista added.

The Solimoes in Tabatinga was measured at 4.25 meters below average for the first half of September.

At Tefé, the river was 2.92 meters below the average level for the same two weeks last year and is expected to drop further to its lowest-ever.

In Manaus, the Amazon’s largest city, where the Solimoes joins the Rio Negro to form the Amazon River proper, the level of the Rio Negro is approaching the record low reached in October last year.

Sandbanks are seen at the Solimoes River, one of the largest tributaries of the Amazon River, during a Greenpeace flyover to inspect what the National Center for Monitoring and Early Warning of Natural Disasters (Cemaden) says is the most intense and widespread drought Brazil has experienced since records began in 1950, near Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo: Reuters
Sandbanks are seen at the Solimoes River, one of the largest tributaries of the Amazon River, during a Greenpeace flyover to inspect what the National Center for Monitoring and Early Warning of Natural Disasters (Cemaden) says is the most intense and widespread drought Brazil has experienced since records began in 1950, near Tefe, Amazonas state, Brazil. Photo: Reuters

“Last year, we were in this situation by October,” said Indigenous leader Kambeba.

“This year, the drought has gotten worse.”

Brazil Colombia Amazon Amazon basin Amazon rivers Peruvian Andes Tabatinga

Comments

200 characters

Worst drought on record lowers Amazon rivers to all-time lows

Intra-day update: rupee maintains momentum against US dollar

Israel planted explosives in 5,000 Hezbollah’s pagers, say sources

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will give a speech on Thursday after pagers detonations

Oil prices set to snap two-day winning streak ahead of Fed decision

PSX’s earnings jump to Rs1.03bn in FY24, massive 368% higher

Led by select stocks, KSE-100 pushes past 80,000 with nearly 800-point gain

Shipping giant Maersk enters into strategic partnership with Secure Logistics

TOMCL boosts frozen beef production, targets rising demand in China

US Fed set to make first rate cut since 2020

UN to demand Israel end ‘unlawful’ presence in Palestinian territories within 12 months

Read more stories