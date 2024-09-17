Sep 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

European shares advance in lead-up to Fed rate decision

Reuters Published 17 Sep, 2024 01:05pm

European stocks rose on Tuesday, supported by financials, as markets drew closer to an expected start to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s monetary easing cycle that could see policymakers deliver an outsized rate reduction.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.6% at 518.16 points, as of 0713 GMT, while Britain’s FTSE 100 outperformed its European peers with a 0.7% jump.

All sectors were trading higher, led by a nearly 1% gain in financials and a 0.8% jump in banking shares.

Investors will be squarely focused on Fed’s decision on Wednesday, with markets now pricing in a 67% chance that the U.S. central bank could ease rates by 50 basis points.

In economic data, markets will closely monitor German sentiment survey at 0900 GMT that is expected to show a slight deterioration in September and U.S. retail sales, due at 1230 GMT, are forecast to have contracted in August on a monthly basis.

European shares end marginally lower on tech drag

European Central Bank’s supervisor Claudia Buch and board members Elizabeth McCaul and Frank Elderson will be speaking later in the day.

Among stocks, Kingfisher was the top gainer, rising 6.6% after the European home improvement retailer raised the bottom-end of its profit outlook for the full year.

Shares of Barry Callebaut climbed 6.2% after Barclays raised the stock’s rating to “overweight” from “underweight”.

European shares European stocks STOXX 600 index STOXX 600 STOXX Europe 600 Index

Comments

200 characters

European shares advance in lead-up to Fed rate decision

Deputy PM Overchuk due tomorrow: G2G pacts to be inked with Russia

Executive Board meeting notified: IMF to take $7bn EFF on its agenda on 25th

Economy, security: US official meets Dar, army chief

No delays in CPEC projects: Cabinet panel

Asif Merchant pleads not guilty to US assassination plot charges

No further quota: MoC to blacklist defaulting Sri Lankan rice buyers

‘Constitutional package’: Prorogation of Senate session ends ‘hype’

Exchange rate for calculating petroleum prices adjusted

Power breakdown: Nepra to issue show-cause notice to co

Collusive bidding: CCP issues show-cause notices to ten steel suppliers

Read more stories