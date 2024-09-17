Eid Milad-un-Nabi: President, PM call for embracing teachings of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday urged the nation and the Muslim Ummah to follow the teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) as a guiding light to overcome prevailing challenges.

In their separate messages on the occasion of Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW), they extended heartfelt congratulations to the entire nation on the blessed occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

In his message, President Zardari said the life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a source of guidance for humanity until the Day of Judgment.

“We need to spread the message of love and compassion for humanity taught by the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he said.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz said the blessed life, noble character, and exemplary conduct of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) serves as a beacon of light for entire humanity.

“On this day, we should also remember our oppressed brothers and sisters in Palestine and Kashmir, who are facing tyranny and oppression,” PM Shehbaz.

The day dawned with 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in all provincial capitals.

Special prayers were offered after the Fajr prayer for unity of the Muslim Ummah and the progress and prosperity of the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

Streets, roads, buildings, mosques, and houses were decorated with colorful lights to mark the auspicious occasion.