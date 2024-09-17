Science and technology: Planning minister highlights key steps taken by govt

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal, Monday, highlighting the key steps taken by the government of Pakistan in the fields of science and technology has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to transform the country into a modern, technology-driven economy.

He said this while speaking at the launch of NICAT investment ecosystem jointly launched by National Incubation Center for Aerospace Technologies and National Aerospace Science and Technology Park which was attended by top industry leaders, government officials, investors, and innovative startups.

The NICAT Investment startups ecosystem is aimed at fostering technological innovation and entrepreneurship within Pakistan, providing a platform for transformative collaboration across the aerospace and technology sectors.

Iqbal stated that incubation centres such as NICAT contribute to the development of an innovative ecosystem in which tech entrepreneurship can thrive, emphasizing that a country with bustling tech ecosystems can fast track

its growth by attracting investment.

He said that Pakistan’s biggest strength is its youth, which need to be passionate and devoted in succeeding with their startup ideas. Highlighting the fact that Pakistan’s tech entrepreneurs have won laurels all over the world, he assured that the government remains fully committed to developing the technology landscape for the growing businesses.

Citing examples of world class universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, Stanford, MIT and others, Iqbal said, “One peculiar thing you will find in these universities is that their laboratories and libraries remain open round the clock. There’s no concept of off-duty hours in the world’s best universities because innovators have no deadline.” He emphasised the need to create an environment that fosters critical thinking and problem solving skills in Pakistan’s universities, eventually establishing stronger links between universities and industries.

The minister shed light on the government’s major scientific and technological initiatives at the national level. These include the establishment of National Centre for Artificial Intelligence (AI), National Centre for Cyber Security, National Centre for Robotics and Automation, National Centre for Big Data and Cloud Computing, and National Centre for Genomics. He noted that these centres are playing a crucial role in fostering a robust scientific environment within the country.

Furthermore, Iqbal expressed that Pakistan holds a unique history and strategic geographic importance. Despite facing various challenges, the country has learned from its hardships and emerged stronger. He remarked, “Pakistan, though faced with numerous difficulties in its early days, is now the world’s seventh nuclear power. Our industrial and defence sectors have made remarkable advancements, exemplified by the development of state-of-the-art aircraft like the JF-17 Thunder.”

The minister also stressed the urgent need to equip Pakistan’s youth with digital skills, stating that future progress will belong to nations that adopt modern technologies. He announced the launch of a new program in collaboration with Google, aimed at providing digital skills training to young people.

The minister also visited the NICAT facility and inspected the cutting-edge startups at the forefront of technological advancement in the aerospace, AI, and IoT domains. Attendees included representatives from NAVTTC, the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Bank Alfalah, and international partners from over 20 countries, reinforcing the commitment to strengthen Pakistan’s technological ecosystem.

Concluding the ceremony, Minister Iqbal noted that Pakistan is now being promoted as an “investment destination” and that the global community views Pakistan as one of the most attractive countries for investment opportunities, rather than just a security concern.

The event marked a significant milestone in NICAT’s journey toward establishing an inclusive investment ecosystem, designed to drive Pakistan’s innovation and entrepreneurship to new heights. The launch of the NICAT Investment Ecosystem is set to open unprecedented opportunities for investors and startups alike, further cementing Pakistan’s position as a hub of technological advancement.

The event’s highlight was a presentation by Imran Jattala, project director of NICAT, who virtually introduced the NICAT Investment Ecosystem. His presentation outlined how NICAT is building an integrated investment pipeline to connect startups with global and domestic investors, further advancing Pakistan’s technological footprint.

Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Asad Ikram, principal advisor at NICAT emphasised the critical role of technology in transforming nations. “The difference between developed and developing countries lies in technology. Our vision is to ignite passion and transform Pakistan into a superpower. We are reshaping minds and hearts, which is at the core of our mission,” stated AVM Asad Ikram.

