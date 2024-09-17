Sep 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Vehicle registration, transfer in Sindh: Biometric verification made mandatory

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: The Sindh Excise Department has taken a significant step by making biometric verification mandatory for vehicle registration and transfers.

Senior Sindh Minister and Provincial Minister for In1formation, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, announced that biometric verification will now be required for both new and used vehicles during the registration or transfer process.

He explained that the new policy will be implemented in three phases. In the first phase, starting from July 1, biometric verification will be mandatory for the registration of new vehicles. In the second phase, from November 1, biometric verification will be required for vehicle buyers. In the third phase, biometric verification will be conducted for both the seller and the buyer.

Memon stated that efforts are being made to further enhance transparency within the Excise Department, and this is just the beginning. The Sindh government aims to ensure progress in digitizing public services.

