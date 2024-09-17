Markets Print 2024-09-17
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 16, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 17.43 17.93
2-Week 17.41 17.91
1-Month 17.42 17.92
3-Month 17.08 17.33
6-Month 16.82 17.07
9-Month 16.64 17.14
1-Year 16.40 16.90
==========================
Data source: SBP
