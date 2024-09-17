Sep 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 16, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 17 Sep, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 16, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      17.43    17.93
2-Week      17.41    17.91
1-Month     17.42    17.92
3-Month     17.08    17.33
6-Month     16.82    17.07
9-Month     16.64    17.14
1-Year      16.40    16.90
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KIBOR kibor rates

