Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar

Recorder Report Published 17 Sep, 2024 06:33am

KARACHI: Dollar buying and selling rate in the kerb market in rupees on Monday (September 16, 2024).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 279.60
Open Offer     Rs 280.75
========================

