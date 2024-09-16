Typhoon Bebinca lands in Shanghai, strongest storm to hit city since 1949

SHANGHAI: Typhoon Bebinca made landfall in Shanghai on Monday morning as a Category 1 storm, the most powerful tropical cyclone to directly hit the Chinese financial hub in more than seven decades.

Packing top wind speeds of 151 kph (94 mph) near its eye, Bebinca landed in the city of nearly 25 million around 7:30 a.m. (2330 GMT), state media reported, the strongest storm to strike Shanghai since Typhoon Gloria in 1949.

Shanghai is rarely subject to direct hits from strong typhoons that generally make landfall further south in China. Yagi, a destructive Category 4 storm, roared past southern Hainan province last week.

Flights grounded in Shanghai as China prepares for typhoon

Hundreds of flights have been cancelled from the city’s two airports since Sunday night and Shanghai railway station has suspended some rail services.

These disruptions come as China celebrates the three-day mid-Autumn Festival public holiday. Resorts in Shanghai, including Shanghai Disney Resort, Jinjiang Amusement Park and Shanghai Wild Animal Park, have been temporarily closed and many ferries halted.