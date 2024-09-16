ADB President briefed on BISP’s key initiatives

ISLAMABAD: The President of the Asian Development Bank Masatsugu Asakawa, visited the Benazir Income Support Programme to observe its initiatives aimed at providing cash assistance, supporting enrolment in schools and maternal and child health in Pakistan.

During the visit to the BISP Tehsil Office in Taxila and the Benazir Nashonuma Centre at Wah General Hospital, the ADB President was briefed on BISP’s programs and their impact on the education, health and well-being of the poorest households.

Accompanied by an ADB delegation, President Masatsugu Asakawa received a briefing from BISP Director General Naveed Akbar. The briefing covered BISP’s key initiatives, such as Benazir Kafaalat, Taleemi Wazaif, Nashonuma, and the Undergraduate Scholarship Program.The visit also provided insight into the operational procedures of the BISP office and the facilitation center.

On the occasion, BISP’s Director General acknowledged the role of international partners, including the ADB, in supporting various social protection programs.