RUDA, PAMRA sign MoU: Country’s first modern vegetable & fruit market in Lahore soon: CM

LAHORE: “We are determined to save people from inflation,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif after witnessing the signing of MoU between Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and Punjab Agriculture Marketing Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) for the construction of Pakistan’s first modern and innovative vegetable and fruit market in Lahore.

She directed the authorities concerned to complete the project in 18 months, and make it Asia’s best vegetable & fruit market. She will lay foundation of this modern and innovative vegetable & fruit market in Lahore soon.

The CM was briefed by the authorities concerned, “Spread over 300 acres of land in Lahore’s Kala Khatai area, this modern and innovative vegetable & fruit market will have world class Infrastructure, and will be made an export hub. There will be access for traffic from all sides. Trucks and vehicles will be able to reach the market directly from GT Road Gujranwala and Lahore Sialkot Motorway.”

She was also briefed, “For the convenience of laborers and shopkeepers, metro bus and speedo bus routes will be extended till Kala Khatai Sabzi Mandi.”

The CM was apprised, “Cold storage will also be built for the vegetables that are in short supply in the market, especially tomatoes and onions, to ensure their availability for people at affordable prices at all times.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024