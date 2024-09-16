AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Pakistan Print 2024-09-16

Constitutional amendment bill: Mengal demands release of missing persons

NNI Published 16 Sep, 2024 06:08am

ISLAMABAD: Balochistan National Party Mengal (BNP-M) Chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal has demanded the release of missing persons in return of supporting the ruling coalition in passing the constitutional amendment bill.

Mengal got much importance in the current political landscape as the ruling coalition is desperate to pass the constitutional amendment bill at any cost. He was approached by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and former Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Sunday.

The sources said that the Baloch veteran has refused to vote till the recovery of missing persons.

The ruling coalition is struggling to meet the required numbers in both houses of the parliament to pass the legislation and BNP-M has two votes in the Senate.

The sources said that Mengal has sought the draft of proposed legislation from Sadiq Sanjrani.

They added that the BNP-M chief has demanded the release of 2,000 missing persons in return of his two votes in the upper house of parliament.

Earlier, BNP-M chief had announced his resignation from the National Assembly.

Mengal criticised the current political system, stating that it would be better to open a small business rather than to continue a role where the assembly does not listen to their voice.

Mengal was elected a member of the National Assembly from NA-256 Khuzdar.

The government has summoned an important session of the Senate and National Assembly on Sunday to table the constitutional amendment bill.

A six-point agenda for the National Assembly has also been issued.

The constitutional amendment bill related to the judiciary includes a proposal to increase the age of superannuation of Supreme Court judges to 68 years from 65 years, and that of high court judges from 62 years to 65 years.

The planned amendment will also change the procedure of appointment of judges to superior judiciary and merger of parliamentary committee on judiciary with Judicial Commission.

