Sep 16, 2024
Business & Finance Print 2024-09-16

Industrial plots allotment: KP govt prepares draft of new policy

Recorder Report Published 16 Sep, 2024 06:08am

PESHAWAR: The KP government prepared the first and basic draft of the new policy for allotment, cancellation, transfer and surrendering of the plots at industrial estates and parks under Small Industries Development Board (SIDB) in the province.

After a thorough review to make it useful and feasible from all aspects, the policy will be presented for approval.

The policy was thoroughly reviewed during a meeting held here with Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher in the chair. The participants of the meeting presented proposals and suggestions to bring further improvement in it.

Besides, Special Secretary Industries, Mohammad Anwar Khan, Managing Director (MD) SIDB Habib Ullah Arif and Deputy Managing Director (DMD) Sahibzada Zulfikar, other authorities also attended the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were given detailed presentation regarding the draft of the new policy and were told that after the formal approval, the new policy will be enforced in all prevailing and future industrial parks and industrial estates.

Under the new policy, the applicants for plots at industrial parks and estates will be provided the facility of the submission of online applications while a period of 20 days would be available for submission of essential documents.

Similarly, in case of application for any plot, the applicants would be required to pay 25% of the total price as down payment. Under the policy, the scrutiny of the applications for plots allotment would be carried out by the concerned forum and provisional allotment letter would be issued after the payment of 75% installments. Under the new policy, a clear procedure has been evolved for cancellation, transfer and surrendering of the plot.

Speaking on the occasion, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Abdul Karim Khan Tordher expressed the hope that the new policy would prove helpful and beneficial in the promotion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and facilitation of the industrialists.

He said that focus should be made on the promotion of industrialisation and facilitation of industrialists from all aspects and instead of traditional long phases, a simple procedure would be adopted for them in the system.

The Special Assistant emphasised on ensuring the provision of electricity in the new industrial estates and parks on priority basis, saying the issue create unnecessary delay in the establishment of the new industrial units. He further directed the useful utilisation of the commercial plots in industrial estates for the sustainability of the board.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SMEs KP Government Abdul Karim Khan Tordher SIDB KP Industrial plots

