Stricken Red Sea tanker salvage makes ‘slow’ progress

ATHENS: The towing of an abandoned tanker struck by Yemen’s Huthi rebels in August, threatening environmental disaster, is proceeding slowly for a second day, a Greek military source told AFP Sunday.

The operation to tow the Greek-flagged Sounion which began Saturday “is proceeding at a very slow pace”, the source said, adding that it was “initially headed north” without revealing a destination.

The tanker was hit on August 21 by Iran-backed Huthis with missiles off the coast of Hodeida while carrying 150,000 tonnes of crude oil.

After the initial strike, the Huthis returned and detonated charges on the ship’s deck, setting off new fires.

Damage to the vessel had threatened a Red Sea oil spill four times the size of the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.

The operation is being overseen by the European Union’s Red Sea naval mission, Aspides, which Sunday said the tanker was being towed to a “safe location”.

“The salvage of the MV SOUNION is a complex operation and consists of various phases,” the mission said on X, formerly Twitter.

It added aerial shots of the tanker escorted by two warships, one dated Sunday, in which it is still emitting smoke.

Greek state news agency ANA said the tugboat was escorted by three frigates, helicopters and a special forces team, without disclosing the states of origin.

Fires were still visible on board in Aspides pictures on X dated Saturday.

“When it reaches safe mooring there will be an attempt to put out the fire and preliminary steps will be taken to secure the cargo from leaking,” the Greek source said Sunday.

The ships’ radars have been turned off for security reasons.

The tanker had been anchored west of the rebel-held port city of Hodeida, midway between Yemen and Eritrea.

The Sounion’s crew — made up of 23 Filipinos and two Russians — was rescued the day after the attack by a French frigate serving with the EU mission.

The EU naval force was formed in February to protect merchant vessels in the Red Sea from attacks by the Huthi rebels, who have waged a campaign against international shipping that they say is intended to show solidarity with Hamas in its war with Israel in the Gaza Strip.

Since November, the Huthi attacks have caused the sinking of two ships and deaths of at least four crew members.

The Huthis have been firing drones and missiles at ships in the vital commercial route, saying they are targeting vessels linked to Israel, the US and Britain in solidarity with Palestinians over the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.