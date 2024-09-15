AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bangladesh resumes spot LNG purchases as fuel demand rebounds

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2024 01:37pm

DHAKA: Bangladesh has issued three tenders to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the spot market, officials said on Sunday, as fuel demand rebound after the end of anti-government protests and the resumption of operations at its main Summit LNG terminal.

The state-owned Rupantarita Prakritik Gas Company, responsible for LNG imports, is seeking three LNG cargoes, each carrying 138,000 cubic meters, the officials said.

Two deliveries are scheduled for the first week of October, with another in the second week.

The tenders are the first issued by the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, which took office after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina following protests.

The new administration said it would purchase LNG through an open tender process for the sake of transparency.

Bangladesh had suspended LNG spot purchases in July due to the shutdown of Summit’s floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), which was damaged by a stray pontoon during a cyclone.

The terminal had been offline since May 27.

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG prices down on muted demand

The student-led protests, and the curfews and other government measures to crackdown on them, had also reduced activity and fuel demand, but this has since recovered.

Bangladesh heavily relies on LNG for energy, and also imports LNG through two long-term contracts for 2.5 million tons a year from Qatar and 1 million tons from Oman.

Last year, Bangladesh imported 5.2 million metric tons of LNG, according to data from Kpler, but owes more than $600 million to LNG suppliers, Petrobangla officials said.

In a televised address last week, Yunus said the government is appealing for $5 billion in aid from to help stabilise an economy that has been struggling since the Ukraine war sharply increased the cost of fuel and food imports.

Last year, Bangladesh sought a $4.7-billion bailout from the IMF.

Bangladesh liquefied natural gas Muhammad Yunus Sheikh Hasina Summit LNG terminal

Comments

200 characters

Bangladesh resumes spot LNG purchases as fuel demand rebounds

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 41,206

Friendly nations to invest $27 billion in Pakistan in coming years: Ahsan

China prepares for heavy rain as typhoon nears Shanghai

Iran’s President to attend BRICS summit in Russia

Export-oriented sectors: AGP recommends probe into subsidy against RLNG

PM takes ruling MPs into confidence

Internet service: Country has faced a slew of daunting challenges

Dar says Bill in line with Charter of Democracy

SOEs cost kitty Rs5.598trn over 10 years, NA told

Cash-strapped Maldives says no need for IMF bailout

Read more stories