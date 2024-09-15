AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least three killed, 49 injured in Egypt train collision

CAIRO: At least three people were killed and others wounded in a collision between two passenger trains in Zagazig...
Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:44am

CAIRO: At least three people were killed and others wounded in a collision between two passenger trains in Zagazig city northeast of Cairo, Egypt’s health ministry said on Saturday.

Five of the injured are in unstable condition, the ministry added.

The injured were taken to hospitals and “rescue operations are ongoing,” the ministry said.

The railway authority said in a statement that one of the trains was heading from Zagazig to Ismailia, while the other was on its way from the city of Mansoura to Zagazig.

Egypt has been working for years to develop its ageing transportation network, modernise trains, and develop railway lines.

Egypt Egypt train collision

Comments

200 characters

At least three killed, 49 injured in Egypt train collision

Internet service: Country has faced a slew of daunting challenges

SOEs cost kitty Rs5.598trn over 10 years, NA told

Cash-strapped Maldives says no need for IMF bailout

SC censures ECP for confusing its order on reserved seats

‘Amendment package’ likely to be tabled today

PM takes ruling MPs into confidence

Dar says Bill in line with Charter of Democracy

Sanctions on entities: US move labeled as biased, politically motivated

PM for finalising E-Vehicles policy by Nov

Sindh introduces contributory pension scheme

Read more stories