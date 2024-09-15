At least three killed, 49 injured in Egypt train collision

CAIRO: At least three people were killed and others wounded in a collision between two passenger trains in Zagazig city northeast of Cairo, Egypt’s health ministry said on Saturday.

Five of the injured are in unstable condition, the ministry added.

The injured were taken to hospitals and “rescue operations are ongoing,” the ministry said.

The railway authority said in a statement that one of the trains was heading from Zagazig to Ismailia, while the other was on its way from the city of Mansoura to Zagazig.

Egypt has been working for years to develop its ageing transportation network, modernise trains, and develop railway lines.