Internet service: Country has faced a slew of daunting challenges

ISLAMABAD: In recent months, Pakistan has confronted a series of unsettling challenges in maintaining internet stability, highlighted by multiple fiber cuts that have left the nation grappling with widespread disruption.

While the authorities have made commendable efforts to restore connectivity, these incidents have cast a glaring light on a more profound issue: preparedness for the next inevitable breakdown.

The recent installation of a national firewall, while seemingly a step towards safeguarding Pakistani citizens and their online assets, adds another layer of complexity to an already fraught situation. This development, much like a double-edged sword, has its advantages in bolstering security but also presents risks of potential misuse that could steer us into even murkier waters.

Shahzad Arshad, chairman Wireless and Internet Service Providers Association of Pakistan (WISPAP), said “To guard the future, we must first understand the present.” The current fiber cuts have underscored that our digital infrastructure is more fragile than we might have previously admitted. In today’s world, the internet is not just a tool of convenience; it has become the backbone of our modern economy, educational systems, and public services.

The more we integrate digital connectivity into the fabric of our daily lives, the more critical it becomes to ensure the resilience of this infrastructure.

He said the introduction of the national firewall raises a crucial point: while its primary purpose is to offer protection, there are legitimate concerns about its potential misuse. We must be vigilant against the risk that such tools could be repurposed to stifle free expression or restrict access to essential information. As I have always maintained, “Security without freedom is like a bird in a cage—it may be safe, but it will never soar.” We must find a balance that safeguards our digital borders without curbing the liberties that the internet has brought to millions of Pakistanis. We need to learn from the experiences of other nations to build a framework that serves us best.”

He said Estonia’s approach to digital resilience offers a different model—one that decentralizes and diversifies its data networks, making it capable of withstanding various digital threats, from cyber attacks to natural disasters.

Estonia teaches us a valuable lesson:

“Strength lies not in isolation but in diversity and preparedness.”

For Pakistan, the real question is not just how to protect but also how to adapt, evolve, and prepare for future crises. Are we truly ready for the next disruption, be it another fiber cut on land or at sea? Sadly, the reality is sobering. Our current infrastructure is heavily reliant on a few undersea cables, with little redundancy or alternative routes. A single disruption could cripple our digital economy, impair vital public services, and cut off millions from crucial information.

“We must confront the truth with resolve: we are not prepared. Hope is not a strategy,” as the saying goes, and we cannot afford to rely on wishful thinking. Pakistan needs to invest in building redundant pathways and alternative routes, whether through terrestrial fiber networks or satellite communications, to create a safety net for our internet connectivity. We must diversify our infrastructure to ensure that the nation is not left in the dark due to a single point of failure.

Collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential. A joint effort involving the government, ISPs, and technology companies will create a more secure and resilient internet ecosystem. I have often said, “One hand cannot clap alone.” We must work together, pooling resources, sharing expertise, and developing best practices aligned with global standards to mitigate risks and strengthen our digital backbone.

Furthermore, public awareness is crucial. An informed citizenry can play a pivotal role in safeguarding our digital spaces. Just as we educate our children on safety and preparedness for physical dangers, we must also engage with the public to make them aware of the importance of digital security. A well-informed public can be a formidable ally in recognizing and responding to threats, whether they come in the form of misinformation or cyber attacks. Finally, any approach to cybersecurity must be balanced, transparent, and subject to rigorous oversight. A firewall that protects our national security has value, but it should never be allowed to become a tool for limiting freedom or access to information. As I always remind my colleagues, “The cure should not be worse than the disease.” Any strategy we adopt must be guided by principles of transparency, accountability, and respect for fundamental rights.

“We find ourselves at a critical juncture. We can choose to continue reacting to crises as they arise, or we can take proactive steps to secure our digital future. As another proverb wisely notes - the best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now. Let us not wait for another disaster to spur us into action.”

Pakistan’s digital future is too vital to leave to chance. The time to act is now. Let us ensure we are ready for whatever challenges may come, for in an increasingly interconnected world, we cannot afford to be left behind. The path forward demands resilience, foresight, and a commitment to protect both our security and our freedoms. Only then can we be truly prepared for the next breakdown, whenever it may come, he added.

