AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Copper, aluminium, zinc higher on weak dollar

Reuters Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:46am

LONDON: Copper prices hit a two-week high on Friday and were on track for their strongest week since July on support from a weaker dollar and hopes that economic stimulus in top consumer China will boost demand.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.9% at $9,297.50 a metric ton by 1552 GMT after touching $9,314.5, its highest price since Aug 30. Aluminium and zinc also touched their two-week highs.

The US currency was under pressure, making dollar-priced metals more attractive for buyers using other currencies, with the US Federal Reserve widely expected to start cutting interest rates next week. “One first rate cut is likely to boost sentiment in the base metals complex,” said Ewa Manthey, a commodities analyst at ING.

“Longer term, weaker dollar and falling borrowing costs that will come with that cut will help demand, providing relief for construction and other interest-sensitive sectors.” China’s central bank said on Friday that its policy would strive to expand domestic demand, focusing more on consumption.

The country’s new bank loans growth in August missed expectations, though total social financing numbers, a gauge of future metals consumption, jumped and exceeded a Reuters poll forecast. Copper, which is used in the power and construction industries, has lost 16% since a May rally pushed it to a record high of $11,104, helped by speculative buying on potential shortages resulting from future demand.

With the price fall, which was mainly because of the unwinding of investor positioning, Chinese buying has picked up and there has been some restocking activity ahead of China’s long October holiday. Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 45% over the past three months to 185,520 tons, the lowest level since February. Analysts at Macquarie expect copper prices to average $9,100 this quarter before recovering in the fourth quarter, subject to a decline in visible stocks. In other metals, LME aluminium was up 2.5% at $2,475, zinc added 2.0% to $2,912.50, lead rose 0.4% to $2,033.50, tin gained 1.4% to $31,860 while nickel retreated 1.2% to $15,945.

