Cotton spot rates

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Saturday, (September 14, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 13-09-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        18,500        235        18,735        18,735          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,826        252        20,078        20,078          NIL
===========================================================================

