AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-09-15

Mills’ active buying seen on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 15 Sep, 2024 02:46am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,600 to Rs 18,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 7,900 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,600 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 18,350 per maunder, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 1800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Maqsooda Rind were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Rasollabad were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 1800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,500 per maund (Balochi), 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Bakhar were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Peer Mahal were sold at Rs 18,700 per maund and 400 bales of Toba Tek Singh were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Cotton cotton market rate of cotton in Sindh rate of cotton in Punjab

Comments

200 characters

Mills’ active buying seen on cotton market

Internet service: Country has faced a slew of daunting challenges

SOEs cost kitty Rs5.598trn over 10 years, NA told

Cash-strapped Maldives says no need for IMF bailout

SC censures ECP for confusing its order on reserved seats

‘Amendment package’ likely to be tabled today

PM takes ruling MPs into confidence

Dar says Bill in line with Charter of Democracy

Sanctions on entities: US move labeled as biased, politically motivated

PM for finalising E-Vehicles policy by Nov

Sindh introduces contributory pension scheme

Read more stories