Mills’ active buying seen on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Saturday remained firm and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,400 per maund.

The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,300 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,600 to Rs 18,900 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,700 to Rs 7,900 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,500 to Rs 8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 19,500 to Rs 19,600 per maund.

Around, 400 bales of Mehrab Pur were sold in between Rs 18,400 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 1400 bales of Rohri were sold at Rs 18,350 per maunder, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,500 per maund, 200 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 1800 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur, 400 bales of Nawab Shah were sold at Rs 18,300 per maund, 200 bales of Maqsooda Rind were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Rasollabad were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 1800 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs 18,300 to Rs 18,400 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,500 per maund (Balochi), 800 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 19,000 per maund, 400 bales of Bakhar were sold at Rs 18,400 per maund, 200 bales of Peer Mahal were sold at Rs 18,700 per maund and 400 bales of Toba Tek Singh were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 18,500 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024