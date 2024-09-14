AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,401 Increased By 23.9 (0.29%)
BR30 27,190 Increased By 74.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UAE does not plan to re-open F-35 fighter jet talks with US: UAE official

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2024 08:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates does not expect to resume talks with the US about a multi-billion dollar deal for F-35 warplanes, irrespective of who is elected to the White House in November, a senior UAE government official said on Saturday.

Reuters reported on Friday that the UAE was planning to resume negotiations to purchase F-35s and armed drones if Donald Trump wins a second presidential term, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Trump had signed off on a deal to allow the purchase to go ahead in the final days of his presidency in 2021, but the UAE suspended talks at the end of that year, unable to agree terms with the Biden administration.

US approves $7.2bn sale of F-35 jets to NATO ally Romania

The UAE has long sought the most advanced fighter jet, built with stealth technology allowing it to evade enemy detection.

If the US did approve the transfer, the UAE would be only the second Middle East state, after Israel, to operate F-35s.

The UAE official said on Saturday the same factors that caused it to suspend the talks in 2021 have not changed and the government does not plan to re-open negotiations.

“Our position remains unchanged and we do not anticipate discussions regarding the F-35 being reopened for the foreseeable future, irrespective of the outcome of the upcoming US elections,” the senior UAE official said in a statement to Reuters.

“Technical requirements, sovereign operational restrictions and cost/benefit analysis led to the reassessment at that time, and those considerations underpin our ongoing position.”

The official did not comment on the possibility of fresh talks to purchase armed drones.

United States uae F 35 fighter

Comments

200 characters

UAE does not plan to re-open F-35 fighter jet talks with US: UAE official

Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 41,182

IMF deal to be made public: Aurangzeb

2 policemen martyred in bomb blast near Quetta

Gwadar: imported coal-fired project faces axe

India beat Pakistan 2-1 in Asian Hockey Champions Trophy

Russia, Ukraine swap 206 POWs in UAE-brokered deal

US approves $7.2bn sale of F-35 jets to NATO ally Romania

Iran launches second satellite this year into orbit

Significant cut in fuel prices likely

Read more stories