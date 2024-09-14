AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
Russia, Ukraine swap 206 POWs in UAE-brokered deal

AFP Published 14 Sep, 2024 05:26pm
This handout photograph taken and released by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on September 14, 2024 shows Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) posing for a photo following a swap at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. Photo: AFP
MOSCOW: Russia said Saturday it swapped 103 Ukrainian soldiers held captive for an equal number of Russian POWs in an exchange deal brokered by the United Arab Emirates.

The Russian troops freed in Saturday’s swap were captured during Ukraine’s incursion into the Kursk region, which began on 6 August, according to the Russian defence ministry.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Ukrainian side.

“As a result of the negotiation process, 103 Russian servicemen captured in the Kursk region were returned from territory controlled by the Kyiv regime,” the Russian defence ministry said.

Stoltenberg says NATO could have done more to prevent Ukraine war

“In return, 103 Ukrainian army prisoners of war were handed over.”

“At present, all Russian servicemen are on the territory of the Republic of Belarus, where they are being provided with the necessary psychological and medical assistance, as well as an opportunity to contact their relatives,” the ministry added.

Despite ongoing hostilities, Russia and Ukraine have managed to swap hundreds of prisoners throughout the two-and-half-year conflict, often in deals brokered by the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia or Turkey.

The announcement comes just three weeks after Russia and Ukraine swapped 115 prisoners of war each in an exchange deal also mediated by the UAE.

