AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 27,180 Increased By 64.2 (0.24%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

North Korea pledges deeper ties with Russia as security chief visits

AFP Published 14 Sep, 2024 11:02am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

SEOUL: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to deepen ties with Russia as he held talks with visiting security chief Sergei Shoigu, state media reported Saturday.

Western powers have accused cash-strapped North Korea of selling ammunition to Russia in defiance of sanctions over the more than 30-month war in Ukraine.

North Korea has recently bolstered military ties with Russia, with President Vladimir Putin making a rare visit to Pyongyang in June, where he signed a mutual defence agreement with Kim.

Pictures in North Korean state media showed Kim and Shoigu hugging and smiling at the end of their visit, with the North Korean leader “wishing the respected President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin good health and success in his work”.

The pair were described as having had “constructive” talks in “a friendly and trustworthy, warm atmosphere”.

The exact location of their meeting was not disclosed, but experts suspect it was the Kumsusan Guest Palace in Pyongyang, which has hosted both Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“There was a wide exchange of views on the issues of steadily deepening the strategic dialogue between the two countries and strengthening cooperation to defend the mutual security interests and on the regional and international situation,” North Korean state media said.

Russia’s Sergei Shoigu meets North Korea’s Kim in Pyongyang

Kim “affirmed that the DPRK government would further expand cooperation and collaboration” with Russia based on the treaty they signed in June, it added, using the country’s official name.

Russia’s security council said on its website that Shoigu’s meeting with Kim will “make an important contribution to the implementation” of the defence pact.

Shoigu heads Russia’s Security Council after stepping down as defence minister in May.

He last met with Kim in July 2023, during a celebration in Pyongyang for the 70th anniversary of the 1953 Korean War armistice.

Their latest meeting comes two days after North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into waters east of the Korean peninsula. Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the testing spree was possibly of weapons meant “for export to Russia”.

On Friday, North Korea released images of its uranium enrichment facility for the first time, and Kim stressed “the need to further augment the number of centrifuges in order to exponentially increase the nuclear weapons for self-defence”.

The United States and South Korea have accused North Korea of supplying ammunition and missiles for Russia’s war effort, a claim Pyongyang has called “absurd”.

A Conflict Armament Research report this week used debris analysis to show “that missiles produced this year in North Korea are being used in Ukraine”.

Russia, a historical ally of North Korea, is one of a handful of nations with which Pyongyang maintains friendly relations. Ties have warmed since the 2022 start of the Ukraine war ruptured Russia’s relations with the West.

Russia Kim Jong Un North Korea Sergei Shoigu

Comments

200 characters

North Korea pledges deeper ties with Russia as security chief visits

IMF deal to be made public: Aurangzeb

Significant cut in fuel prices likely

‘Suki Kinari Hydropower Project passes Reliability Run Test successfully’

Non-certified receipts: FBR plans imposing heavy fines on big retailers

Inflation dip testament to prudent handling of economy: Aurangzeb

PM for steps aimed at boosting profitability of SMEs

PM says economic policies moving in the right direction

NA panel to sit with GB, AJ&K and KP reps: Gemstones export strategy being designed

CJP and senior puisne judge should amend draft rules: JCP

Governor’s rule: Bilawal speaks his mind

Read more stories