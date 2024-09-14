EU special envoy on FoRB concludes visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The European Union Special Envoy for the promotion of freedom of religion or belief (FoRB), Ambassador Frans van Daele, has emphasised Pakistan’s continued implementation of the relevant international conventions to facilitate the country’s reapplication for the trade scheme once the new regulation on GSP is in force.

In a statement, the European Union delegation in Pakistan said on Friday that Ambassador Frans van Daele, Special Envoy for the promotion of freedom of religion or belief (FoRB) outside the European Union, has concluded his week-long visit to Pakistan.

It stated that FoRB is a key priority for the EU, including in the context of the strategic engagement with Pakistan.

During the visit, the special envoy met federal and provincial government officials, the Parliament, religious leaders, non-government and civil society organisations, human rights defenders and local communities, to engage and exchange on the state of freedom of religion and belief in Pakistan and to foster the respect for diversity of religions and beliefs.

In his meeting with Chairman Senate Yousuf Raza Gillani, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer, and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain; it added that the special envoy enquired about the challenges of freedom of religion or belief in Pakistan and mentioned areas of concern, in line with the last GSP Plus monitoring report of November 2023.

“The EU special envoy noted that the next GSP Plus monitoring mission is expected in early 2025. He encouraged Pakistani authorities to continue implementing the relevant international conventions to facilitate Pakistan’s reapplication for the trade scheme once the new Regulation on GSP is in force,” according to the statement.

In his interactions with interlocutors, Ambassador van Daele underlined the EU’s continued support for and interest in enhanced cooperation with Pakistan.

Ambassador van Daele began his visit in Punjab, where he engaged with local communities in Jaranwala and Rabwah.

In Lahore, he held meetings with Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, Minister for Minorities Affairs, Government of Punjab; and Dr Usman Anwar, Inspector General of Police Punjab.

He also expressed his appreciation for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' facilitation of his visit during a meeting with Pakistan’s newly-appointed Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch.

The mandate of the special envoy involved raising awareness and engaging with state and non-state actors, civil society, Churches, faith-based and religious organisations, as well as non-confessional organisations in order to prevent and address violations of the freedom of religion and belief.

Pakistan is seeking reapplication for the trade scheme, but prior to that, the EU is pushing Islamabad for more actions, particularly with regard to the state of religious freedom and protection of the religious minorities.

On 21st November 2023, the European Commission and the European External Action Service (EEAS) published a joint report on GSP, assessing progress by the eight GSP Plus beneficiary countries, including Pakistan, in implementing conventions required by the scheme.

These related to human rights, labour rights, environmental standards and governance.

The report acknowledged Pakistan’s legislative progress, but stresses the need to improve practical application. The accompanying working document stated:

“Freedom of religion or belief and rights of persons belonging to minorities continue to be regularly violated, despite some efforts regarding interfaith dialogue. In this context, the Government must take determined action and clear positions against the discrimination of minorities, religious sects and vulnerable persons, the misuse of blasphemy laws, and the risk of false accusations, mob violence and even mob lynching.”

