AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 27,180 Increased By 64.2 (0.24%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Wall St advances as traders mull chances of bigger rate cut

Reuters Published 14 Sep, 2024 06:31am

NEW YORK: Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Friday as investors reevaluated the possibility of a bigger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week, while Photoshop maker Adobe tumbled after forecasting fourth-quarter earnings below estimates.

Traders’ bets of a 50-basis point rate cut jumped overnight, now standing at 43% compared with 14% on Thursday, CME’s FedWatch Tool showed.

Former New York Fed President Bill Dudley said there was a strong case for a 50-bps interest rate cut. Separate media reports calling the decision “a close call” also added to the uncertainty.

“A couple of articles were published in the Wall Street Journal and the Financial Times suggesting that a 50-bps move was still in play, which has led markets to once again reevaluate their expectations,” Deutsche Bank analysts said. The Russell 2000 small cap index, which tends to benefit in a lower-rate environment, outperformed with a 2.2% jump.

The market has been seeing a reversal in US equity positioning over the past three days and investors are going long heading into the Fed meeting, said Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities.

Bets of the Fed sticking to a smaller 25-bps cut had firmed on Thursday following a slightly higher producer prices report that followed the August consumer prices data.

All 11 S&P 500 sectors edged higher on Friday, led by a 1.2% rise in materials stocks that tracked an increase in the prices of precious metals.

Meanwhile, a survey showed US consumer sentiment improved in September amid subsiding inflation, though Americans remained cautious ahead of the November presidential election. All the three major US benchmark indexes were trading near a two-week high, on track to log solid weekly gains.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 343.71 points, or 0.84%, to 41,440.48, the S&P 500 gained 31.29 points, or 0.56%, to 5,627.15 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 112.80 points, or 0.64%, to 17,682.47.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index rose 1.4% to levels last seen on Sept. 2, with most chip stocks trading higher.

Among individual movers, Boeing pared losses and was last down 0.5% as its US West Coast factory workers walked off the job early on Friday after overwhelmingly rejecting a contract deal.

Adobe slid 9.3% to a one-month low after forecasting fourth-quarter earnings below analysts’ estimates, while Oracle jumped 2.7% after the cloud computing company raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook.

