AGL 35.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-3.46%)
AIRLINK 139.70 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.67%)
BOP 5.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
DCL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.16%)
DFML 50.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.36%)
DGKC 80.02 Decreased By ▼ -3.13 (-3.76%)
FCCL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
FFBL 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.28%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
HUBC 151.19 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.62%)
HUMNL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.15%)
KOSM 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
MLCF 34.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.01%)
NBP 59.39 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (2.13%)
OGDC 142.30 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.74%)
PAEL 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.3%)
PPL 114.60 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.19%)
PRL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.57%)
PTC 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 58.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.75%)
TOMCL 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.2%)
TPLP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.28%)
TREET 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.71%)
TRG 53.98 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.91%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.86%)
WTL 1.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.7%)
BR100 8,408 Increased By 30.7 (0.37%)
BR30 27,180 Increased By 64.2 (0.24%)
KSE100 79,333 Increased By 315.4 (0.4%)
KSE30 25,027 Increased By 114.4 (0.46%)
Sep 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-14

Arrests after Sept 8 protests: IHC voids 8-day physical remand of PTI MNAs

Terence J Sigamony Published 14 Sep, 2024 06:31am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) void the eight-day physical remand of several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly, arrested in the aftermath of September 8 protests from the Parliament.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, on Friday, heard the petitions of arrested PTI MNAs. The bench on September 12 had suspended the physical remand.

At least 10 MNAs were arrested and sent on physical remand over their alleged role in violence at the September 8 Sangjani rally — namely, Sher Afzal Marwat, Malik Amir Dogar, Ahmed Chattha, Zain Qureshi, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Zubair Khan Wazir, Awais Haider Jakhar, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Nasim Ali Shah, and Yousuf Khan Khattak.

During the hearing, the chief justice observed that ridiculous allegations were levelled in this case and eight days [physical] remand was allowed. He inquired; “Why was a [physical] remand of eight days granted? It could have been for two days”? He observed that the custody is given but the ultimate custody is of the court.

The chief justice criticised the content of the First Information Report (FIR), describing it as “comedic” and questioning the seriousness of the charges. “This FIR could be a script for a comedy film,” Justice Farooq said.

The prosecutor explained that dangerous speeches were made by PTI leaders during the Sangjani rally. However, the Court criticised the authorities for arresting the members directly from parliament without proper procedures. He said that even a hardened criminal has right to a fair trial.

They reviewed the remand order and expressed concern over the length of the physical custody granted without sufficient reasoning. The chief justice remarked that the remand orders appeared identical and questioned why such an extensive period of custody had been authorised.

The IHC also questioned the handling of the case by law enforcement and suggested there may be further inquiries into the matter.

The prosecutor general earlier opposed the suspension of the remand, arguing that such a decision could send a “negative signal”. Justice Farooq questioned what negative impression could arise from the order. He further observed that if the court issued such an order, the accused would be sent to judicial custody, and the remand order could not be upheld in its current form.

The defence counsel argued that the trial court had extended the remand without providing sufficient reasoning, asserting that lengthy physical remands should be avoided. The prosecutor, however, defended the remand decision by reading out the details of the FIRs filed against the accused.

This development comes as 10 arrested PTI members were recently issued production orders to attend the National Assembly session.

The police on September 10 had stormed the parliament, arresting several prominent PTI leaders, including Sahibzada Hamid Raza, head of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

A day after PTI ventured into a legal minefield to stage its rally in the capital, the government wasted no time on Monday to arrest its leaders for flouting the last-gasp laws hastily enacted ahead of the highly anticipated event – widely seen as a test of embattled party’s political muscle.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

National Assembly Islamabad High Court PTI PTI MNAs Chief Justice Aamer Farooq

Comments

200 characters

Arrests after Sept 8 protests: IHC voids 8-day physical remand of PTI MNAs

‘Suki Kinari Hydropower Project passes Reliability Run Test successfully’

Inflation dip testament to prudent handling of economy: Aurangzeb

‘IMF deal to be made public’

Non-certified receipts: FBR plans imposing heavy fines on big retailers

PM for steps aimed at boosting profitability of SMEs

PM says economic policies moving in the right direction

Significant cut in fuel prices likely

NA panel to sit with GB, AJ&K and KP reps: Gemstones export strategy being designed

CJP and senior puisne judge should amend draft rules: JCP

Governor’s rule: Bilawal speaks his mind

Read more stories